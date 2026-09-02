Ann Arbor Fire Department prevents back-to-school celebration-fueled arsons

The Ann Arbor Fire Department launched a community engagement campaign to reduce potential fire risks during back-to-school parties.

Several unpermitted concerts around the University of Michigan’s campus during the first week of school last year saw several acts of arson.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the department worked with the city and U-M to avoid a repeat of last year’s fires. He says a strategy was formed to reach out to student housing property owners and inform them that such events are a fire hazard.

“Some of them weren't even aware that the occupants were going to do this. And so, that also gets into a lot of insurance and liability issues. And most lease agreements don't involve a concert with a stage and generator and production equipment.”

Kennedy says student-led parties should be safe and have the appropriate permits for any sort of outdoor event.

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