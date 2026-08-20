Ann Arbor Fire Department’s Station Four enters homestretch in development

The Ann Arbor Fire Department’s newest and greenest fire station along South Huron Parkway is entering the homestretch of its development.

Fire Station 4’s geothermal wells are now fully installed, and workers are currently building the interior.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says he looks forward to lowering service response times on the city’s southeast side after construction is finished. He says the crew that’s been temporarily stationed downtown will soon move back into a place that can grow with their needs.

“This station was not designed for 2026. It was really designed for 2066 and 2086, that this building's going to be able to meet future growth for the Fire Department. We didn't want to make the mistake of we move in the first day, and it's full.”

Kennedy says the station will be operational in late September or early October.

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