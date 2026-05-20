Ann Arbor City Council adds new firefighters, Rising Hope for Housing funding to budget

When the Ann Arbor City Council approved its Fiscal Year 2027 budget, it added funding for public safety and addiction treatment.

One major issue the council looked to address is in the Ann Arbor Fire Department. A staff shortage has led to more than 18,000 hours of overtime incurred this year. The council added two firefighter positions to one that was already budgeted.

Mayor Pro-tem Travis Radina says the city needs to fully support those who protect and serve.

“Our city’s firefighters respond to fires, medical emergencies, crashes, hazardous incidents, and moments of profound trauma every single day. They do the work professionally, courageously, and often under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.”

The new hires will add a person to each shift.

The council also approved appropriating $700,000 to the Rising Hope for Housing program. It helps the previously incarcerated return to society.

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