AAFD shares what to keep in mind for Fourth of July celebrations

The Ann Arbor Fire Department is asking residents to keep a few things in mind regarding local firework ordinances and safety as Fourth of July celebrations begin.

The ordinance allows for fireworks to be used from June 29th to July 4th until 11:45pm each night. Fireworks should be handled by sober adults and away from houses or dry vegetation.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says setting up fireworks in certain areas could result in a fine or warning from law enforcement.

“A lot of times, people will attempt to do them in city parks, and they are strictly prohibited within city parks. And they’re also not allowed on school property.”

Kennedy says the department has had to put out numerous fires over the years because of smoldering fireworks going into the trash. He says submerging used fireworks in water will make things safer for everyone heading into the Fourth of July.

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