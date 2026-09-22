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City of Ann Arbor looks to again address deer population

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:18 AM EDT
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org

The Ann Arbor City Council is again looking for ways to control its deer population. The proposal is getting push back from the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

A resolution directs City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to develop recommendations regarding a deer management program. The city pursued a program several years ago that included culling. It became very controversial.

City Council member Lisa Disch is one of the new resolution’s co-sponsors.

“It is a proposal to study how the city can participate in a regional effort at deer management. I have literally, honestly, heard only positives in my inbox on this.”

But after our conversation, HSHV President and CEO Tanya Hilgendorf sent a letter to Council members, opposing the resolution. She worries a regional approach could focus on deer killing, instead of non-violent ways to control the population.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councillisa dischMilton Dohoney Jr.Humane Society of Huron ValleyTanya Hilgendorfdeer managementDeeranimals
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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