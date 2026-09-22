City of Ann Arbor looks to again address deer population

The Ann Arbor City Council is again looking for ways to control its deer population. The proposal is getting push back from the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

A resolution directs City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to develop recommendations regarding a deer management program. The city pursued a program several years ago that included culling. It became very controversial.

City Council member Lisa Disch is one of the new resolution’s co-sponsors.

“It is a proposal to study how the city can participate in a regional effort at deer management. I have literally, honestly, heard only positives in my inbox on this.”

But after our conversation, HSHV President and CEO Tanya Hilgendorf sent a letter to Council members, opposing the resolution. She worries a regional approach could focus on deer killing, instead of non-violent ways to control the population.

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