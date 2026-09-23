Ann Arbor City Council narrowly approves resolution for new deer study

The Ann Arbor City Council has narrowly approved a resolution directing the administration to develop recommendations for a regional deer management program.

It brought back memories of a strong community backlash to a deer culling program several years ago.

Second Ward Councilman Jon Mallek says the resolution only asks for an update on the deer situation and potential options if needed.

“It does not presuppose an outcome, but all options remain on the table, including from doing nothing to both lethal and non-lethal alternatives.”

The possible cull garnered the most opposition. Mayor Christopher Taylor says having experienced the reaction last time, he doesn’t want to go through it again.

“This path rhymes with the path that we tried back in the teens, and it resulted in a cull. And the cull created heart pain in the community in a way that is super-real.”

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. has asked to provide a written report and proposed next steps within 180 days.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

