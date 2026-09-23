Ann Arbor City Council approves tenants' right to officially organize

Ann Arbor is the first city in Michigan to grant tenants the right to organize and has approved an expanded Tenants' Bill of Rights.

Similar ordinances are on the books in cities like Washington, Seattle, Berkeley, Austin and San Francisco. It allows renters to create organizations that can advocate for rights like living conditions.

Ward 3 council member Travis Radina says the ordinance will put renters and landlords on equal footing.

“The power and information imbalance experienced by tenants is especially pronounced in a housing market like ours, where limited supply, high costs, and likely price fixing can make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for tenants to simply pack up and move elsewhere when problems arise.”

Violations of the ordinance will constitute a civil infraction punishable with a fine of no less than $500. A tenant or organization may also bring civil action to address grievances.

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