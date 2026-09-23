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Ann Arbor City Council approves tenants' right to officially organize

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Council member Travis Radina, who has long championed expanding the rights of the city's renters, speaks on the impending approval of a tenants' bill of rights at the September 22, 2026 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Council member Travis Radina, who has long championed expanding the rights of the city's renters, speaks on the impending approval of a tenants' bill of rights at the September 22, 2026 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.

Ann Arbor is the first city in Michigan to grant tenants the right to organize and has approved an expanded Tenants' Bill of Rights.

Similar ordinances are on the books in cities like Washington, Seattle, Berkeley, Austin and San Francisco. It allows renters to create organizations that can advocate for rights like living conditions.

Ward 3 council member Travis Radina says the ordinance will put renters and landlords on equal footing.

“The power and information imbalance experienced by tenants is especially pronounced in a housing market like ours, where limited supply, high costs, and likely price fixing can make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for tenants to simply pack up and move elsewhere when problems arise.”

Violations of the ordinance will constitute a civil infraction punishable with a fine of no less than $500. A tenant or organization may also bring civil action to address grievances.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilTravis RadinaAnn Arbor Tenants Unionunionrental housinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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