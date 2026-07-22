City of Ann Arbor reaches milestone as 500 rental units now meet green standards

A significant milestone has been reached for the City of Ann Arbor as 500 rental units now meet the city’s newly enforced green standards.

Ann Arbor’s Green Rental Housing Ordinance's goal is to help over 32,000 rental units across 8,000 properties become more energy efficient.

Joe Lange is the senior energy analyst for the City's Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says city inspectors are working with landlords to help them comply with the ordinance by exploring ways to lower their property’s carbon footprint.

“These look at different things like the efficiency of the building, so whether it has insulation, whether it has good air sealing, what types of appliances they use, and how efficient they are, but then also some general sustainability things that are just kind of beneficial for everyone and where they live.”

Lange says the hope is to have all rental units in line with the green ordinance within the next three years.

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