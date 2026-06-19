A2 Office of Sustainability and Innovations Calls for Local Stakeholders to Create Circular Economy

Ann Arbor officials are seeking input from local businesses and institutions to help develop its Circular Economy Action Plan.

Genevieve Rattray is the Sustainability and Innovations Manager for Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations.

She says business and institutional leaders will play a key role in helping the city reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. She says OSI wants to draw on that expertise as it looks for ways to move Ann Arbor away from a linear economy and toward one that recirculates resources.

“We can elevate the work that is already being done because Ann Arbor is doing some great things around circular economy and really just uplift that work and add some additional support and recommendations to how we can continue this work.”

Rattray says input gathered will be compiled and used to adjust OSI’s Circular Economy Action Plan. The survey is open until June 30th.

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