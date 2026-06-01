Ann Arbor kicks off A2ZERO week

It’s A2ZERO week in the City of Ann Arbor. Mayor Christopher Taylor joins in with a signed proclamation at tonight’s City Council meeting.

It’s the sixth year the city has commemorated A2ZERO Week. It’s a celebration of climate solutions and community, with numerous events planned. One of the main aspects being emphasized this year is the reuse of materials instead of sending them off to a landfill.

Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says it’s a great way to support the circular economy.

“At the end of life for you, materials might still be really, really good for someone else. So, there’s a clothing swap that’s going to take place. That’s an example of something where you might be able to take clothes that are not relevant for you anymore for a lot of reasons, but they are still really, really useful and share them with someone else.”

Other events include the collection of old electronics equipment, outdoor celebrations and an AFC Ann Arbor soccer game highlighting zero waste.

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