Ann Arbor OSI preparing to launch rebate program for electric vehicles

The City of Ann Arbor is preparing to add electric vehicles to its A2ZERO Home Energy and Yard Care Rebates program beginning in July.

Ann Arbor City Council recently approved $500,000 in funding to launch a pilot program offering rebates of up to $7,500 for residents purchasing electric vehicles.

Missy Stults is the Director of the City’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. She says the program is meant to help residents consider electric vehicles as fuel costs place increasing strain on household budgets.

“So, we’ve got this pain point, and, of course, the federal government stepped away from any incentive for electric vehicle infrastructure. And so, we’ve got this deficit at a time when people are really hurting in their choice of what to drive. And so, we saw this as an opportunity to make a case to take that pressure off.”

Stults says the future of the rebate program could depend on how much participating vehicles reduce greenhouse emissions from local commuting.

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