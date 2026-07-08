Ann Arbor's OSI works to develop commercial decarbonization program

The City of Ann Arbor is moving to develop a decarbonization program for commercial businesses to advance its A2ZERO Carbon Neutrality plan.

Julie Roth is the Energy Manager for Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. She says this new phase of the city’s decarbonization program will examine commercial kitchens and encourage business owners to move away from gas-powered appliances through rebates.

She says switching to electric cooking equipment makes food-industry businesses greener and healthier for their employees in the long run.

“Kitchens are some of the highest energy use intensity buildings in our commercial sector. We also know that commercial kitchens suffer some of the worst indoor air quality.”

Roth says several Ann Arbor businesses, including Juicy Kitchen, El Harissa, and Bev's Bagels, are currently participating in the program’s test phase.

The program will fully launch later this year.

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