Report says Trump Medicaid work requirements won't lead to more employment

A new report by the University of Michigan’s Center for Health and Research Transformation says new Trump Administration work requirements for Medicaid recipients will not lead to desired increased employment. They could instead create problems for the state and residents.

The new requirements take effect January 1st. They’re set at 80 hours per month of work, community service, job training or attending classes. It includes exemptions, but some like “medical frailty” aren’t well-defined.

CHRT Director of Health Policy Samantha Iovan says it could cost tens of thousands of Michiganders their health coverage, due to added administrative complexities.

“We know that most of these people are working anyways, and if they’re not working, we know that they are caregivers or they are disabled or they are in school.”

Iovan says it will likely also be a major problem for physicians who will be required to attest the medical frailty of their patients.

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