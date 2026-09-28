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Ann Arbor breaks ground on its largest affordable housing complex ever

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
Local dignitaries at the site of the Adeline housing complex groundbreaking in Ann Arbor.
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Local dignitaries at the site of the Adeline housing complex groundbreaking in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The site of the Adeline housing complex groundbreaking in Ann Arbor.
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The site of the Adeline housing complex groundbreaking in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
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Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
Related Midwest & Smith Group
Exterior rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
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Exterior rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Exterior rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
5 of 6  — 3. The Adeline_Exterior Entry_Credit Related Midwest & SmithGroup.jpg
Exterior rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
Related Midwest & Smith Group
Interior rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
6 of 6  — 2. The Adeline_Interior_Credit Related Midwest & SmithGroup.jpg
Interior rendering of Ann Arbor's new Adeline housing complex.
Related Midwest & Smith Group

After years of hopes and false starts the official groundbreaking for The Adeline housing complex was held this morning in downtown Ann Arbor.

As the Community High Jazz Quintet played, the crowd celebrated the largest affordable housing development in city history.

The Adeline will be a 20-story complex with 330 units. It’s named after Adeline Thompson, who, with husband Robert, opened DeLong’s Bar-B-Q, one of Ann Arbor’s historic Black-owned businesses.

Granddaughter Angela Davis says the complex is a fitting tribute to their lives.

“A place where anyone can walk through these doors and immediately know they are accepted. This is my grandma. This is her legacy. Welcome home!”

Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says after over 20 years since the site’s old YMCA closed, she’s thrilled housing is returning.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Housing CommissionJennifer Hallaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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