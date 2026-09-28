Ann Arbor breaks ground on its largest affordable housing complex ever

After years of hopes and false starts the official groundbreaking for The Adeline housing complex was held this morning in downtown Ann Arbor.

As the Community High Jazz Quintet played, the crowd celebrated the largest affordable housing development in city history.

The Adeline will be a 20-story complex with 330 units. It’s named after Adeline Thompson, who, with husband Robert, opened DeLong’s Bar-B-Q, one of Ann Arbor’s historic Black-owned businesses.

Granddaughter Angela Davis says the complex is a fitting tribute to their lives.

“A place where anyone can walk through these doors and immediately know they are accepted. This is my grandma. This is her legacy. Welcome home!”

Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says after over 20 years since the site’s old YMCA closed, she’s thrilled housing is returning.

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