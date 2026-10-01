U-M Center for American Dialogue launches content later this fall

The University of Michigan has opened a new center focused on improving interpersonal connection.

The University of Michigan has officially opened the Center for American Dialogue and plans to begin programming later this fall. The center aims to teach people how to participate in sensitive conversations in healthy, beneficial ways.

The center’s programming spans multiple mediums and will be available in-person and online.

Kate Cagney, the center’s executive lead, says that now is the perfect time to open such an organization.

“I think this is a pivotal moment to be launching a center of this kind. I think we would all agree that dialogue in many different capacities needs to be enhanced, and I think we have some novel ideas.”

Games, apps, speeches and simulations are just a few examples of how the center aims to accomplish its goal.

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