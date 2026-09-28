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Local kids learn baseball skills from Detroit Tiger Spencer Torkelson

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
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U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
2 of 4  — IMG_20260927_092634561_HDR.jpg
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
3 of 4  — IMG_20260927_092538820_HDR.jpg
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
4 of 4  — IMG_20260927_092702684_HDR.jpg
U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium where kids learned baseball skills from Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

About 150 kids from the Ann Arbor area got to spend Sunday morning learning skills from the University of Michigan baseball team and Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

The 1st through 8th graders were in small groups around U-M’s Ray Fisher Stadium. Parents and fans were in the stands taking pictures while the kids went through various baseball drills.

Torkelson says he enjoys getting together with the youngsters.

“I see a lot of myself in the kids and just like the love of the game and just wanting to get better. And it means a lot to me to get the invite, to help out and have some fun for an hour with these guys.”

The Impact Camp was hosted by HAP CareSource. It focuses on addressing social drivers of health and improving community well-being.

President Sarah Musser says they want to emphasize how physical and mental health go together.

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Tags
Sports Ann ArborThe University of MichiganDetroit TigersBaseballyouth sportsyouth programs
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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