AAPS and DOJ agree to 90-day pause over transgender policy

The Ann Arbor School Board has agreed to a 90-day pause in its dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice over its transgender policy.

The moratorium stops any action by the DOJ to punish the district, which it accuses of violating parental rights.

The Trump Administration says AAPS required staff to hide a child’s transgender status from parents or guardians. The district denies the charge.

Board President Torchio Feaster says the pause will give AAPS time to review its policy.

“As always, the safety of our students, including our transgender and gender nonconforming students, is paramount. Any policy revisions will reflect our commitment to serving all students safely, fairly and in accordance with their legally protected rights.”

During the standstill period, Superintendent Jazz Parks and legal counsel are expected to engage in discussions with the DOJ regarding potential revisions to board policy and compliance procedures.

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