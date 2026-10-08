New median improvements and public art coming to Ann Arbor's South State Street area

Work is underway along the South State Street-Eisenhower corridor around I-94 in Ann Arbor to improve and beautify the area.

The City of Ann Arbor and several local business groups are replacing the crumbling concrete medians on South State Street with greenery and public art.

Margaret Wyzlic sits on the Southside Business Improvement Zone Board of Directors. She says people coming into town through I-94 should be greeted with something aesthetically pleasing and welcoming.

“That whole section of the road and the intersection there is very concrete. And, you know, our nickname is Tree Town, so we're hoping to make that part of the city just feel more in line with what we think Ann Arbor really represents. We want a lot more greenery. We want a lot more art.”

Wyzlic says more beautification projects are being planned for the South State Street area.

The ongoing median project is expected to finish later this fall.

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