Ann Arbor celebrates opening of community space at Dunbar Tower

Ann Arbor’s West Side held a celebration and open house on Sunday for the grand opening of Porter’s Place, a community space at the Dunbar Tower affordable housing complex.

Visitors were able to take self-guided tours and hear from local historians about Black achievements that occurred over the decades in the community.

Porter’s Place is a new cultural gathering space in Dunbar Tower.

Dunbar Tower Community Leadership Council member Rev. Christina Dennis says it will safeguard and celebrate the ancestors who made Ann Arbor’s West Side a vibrant community.

“Many people discounted our beloved West Side neighborhood. You can see it in old clippings from the Ann Arbor News. But our neighborhood was one filled with love and laughter and hope. Good food! Just great times!”

Dunbar Tower is the first of several city-owned sites under development as affordable housing projects.

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