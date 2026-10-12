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Ann Arbor celebrates opening of community space at Dunbar Tower

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 12, 2026 at 10:29 AM EDT
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
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One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dunbar Tower.
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Dunbar Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
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One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the Porter's Place grand opening.
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Residents gather at the Porter's Place grand opening.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Housing Commission Director Jennifer Hall stands at the podium, addressing residents the Porter's Place grand opening.
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Ann Arbor Housing Commission Director Jennifer Hall stands at the podium, addressing residents the Porter's Place grand opening.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents converse with hosts at informational booths at the Porter's Place grand opening.
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Residents converse with hosts at informational booths at the Porter's Place grand opening.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A booth displays artwork and pictures for the Porter's Place grand opening.
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A booth displays artwork and pictures for the Porter's Place grand opening.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
8 of 10  — IMG_20261011_162727158_BURST000_COVER.jpg
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
9 of 10  — IMG_20261011_164341293_HDR.jpg
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
10 of 10  — IMG_20261011_162406739.jpg
One of the murals found at Porter's Place at Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor’s West Side held a celebration and open house on Sunday for the grand opening of Porter’s Place, a community space at the Dunbar Tower affordable housing complex.

Visitors were able to take self-guided tours and hear from local historians about Black achievements that occurred over the decades in the community.

Porter’s Place is a new cultural gathering space in Dunbar Tower.

Dunbar Tower Community Leadership Council member Rev. Christina Dennis says it will safeguard and celebrate the ancestors who made Ann Arbor’s West Side a vibrant community.

“Many people discounted our beloved West Side neighborhood. You can see it in old clippings from the Ann Arbor News. But our neighborhood was one filled with love and laughter and hope. Good food! Just great times!”

Dunbar Tower is the first of several city-owned sites under development as affordable housing projects.

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Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Housing Commissiondunbar centerPorter's Placeaffordable housinghousingAfrican American Historyafrican americans
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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