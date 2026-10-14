Manchester’s Emerald Glen to be city’s first brownfield housing project

Development has begun for Manchester’s first brownfield project to help create more affordable housing in western Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, in partnership with the City of Manchester, is building a 30-home brownfield project subdivision called Emerald Glen.

Nathan Voght is the Community Development Supervisor for Washtenaw County. He says the western half of the county has a great need for affordable housing that’s been underaddressed.

“It's not just a problem in the urbanized areas. It's also a problem in the Chelseas and the Manchesters and the Dexters. We were really happy to be able to do this, partner with the city, and we hope there's more coming.”

Voght says Emerald Glen will reserve six houses for rent at what is affordable to a 100% area median income family for 15 years.

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