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Manchester’s Emerald Glen to be city’s first brownfield housing project

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
The groundbreaking ceremony that took place at the future Emerald Glen subdivision site located along Galloway Drive in Manchester.
Nathan Voght
The groundbreaking ceremony that took place at the future Emerald Glen subdivision site located along Galloway Drive in Manchester.

Development has begun for Manchester’s first brownfield project to help create more affordable housing in western Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, in partnership with the City of Manchester, is building a 30-home brownfield project subdivision called Emerald Glen.

Nathan Voght is the Community Development Supervisor for Washtenaw County. He says the western half of the county has a great need for affordable housing that’s been underaddressed.

“It's not just a problem in the urbanized areas. It's also a problem in the Chelseas and the Manchesters and the Dexters. We were really happy to be able to do this, partner with the city, and we hope there's more coming.”

Voght says Emerald Glen will reserve six houses for rent at what is affordable to a 100% area median income family for 15 years.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Office of Community and Economic DevelopmentNathan VoghtManchesterbrownfieldaffordable housingrental housinghousingdevelopment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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