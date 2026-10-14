TheRide earns state grant for bus rapid transit study

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has been awarded a $6.6 million state grant for a bus rapid transit study.

The funding will go to a study of the Washtenaw Avenue-Huron Street-Jackson Avenue BRT. It will enable TheRide to collect and analyze data and begin preliminary engineering.

Project Developer Raymond Hess says the grant will go a long way in helping develop the rapid transit system.

“This corridor is our highest ridership corridor in the entire system. It transports a lot of people to and from the City of Ypsi to the City of Ann Arbor to Eastern Michigan University, University of Michigan and all the points in between.”

Hess says a bus rapid transit has the potential to move the most people within TheRide’s system. He says they don’t know just yet what the system will include, and that’s what the study should help decide.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

