Ypsilanti Historic District Commission seeks more info on proposed new transit center

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission has put a hold on TheRide’s application to tear down the current Ypsi Transit Center to build the long-awaited new one.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is asking for permission to demolish the current structure while it finalizes plans for the new Transit Center.

Commissioners say they need more information before moving ahead. Hanna McCready says she wants to hear from the owners of nearby historic buildings.

“I would be remiss to think that us making a unanimous decision that it is the right thing to demolish this structure without giving those adjacent property owners the opportunity to have their concerns assuaged by the applicant about the work would be unfortunate.”

The Historic District Commission voted to continue its review and gather more information. A public hearing is now scheduled for July 14th.

TheRide says it respects the process and looks forward to providing the information the Commission desires.

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