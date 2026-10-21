EMU President Kelly reaches out to Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber

Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly wants to build a strong partnership between the school and the local business community. That’s the message he emphasized Wednesday morning while addressing the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.

Kelly says higher education institutions are at a perilous moment in Michigan and across the country. He says younger people are asking themselves if going to a four-year university is worth the cost.

Kelly says EMU and local businesses can work together through internships and other hands-on learning to provide students needed experience.

“There’s a lot of different dimensions to every organization, and it is the constellation of educational institutions working together to focus in on the type of talent that we have to create.”

Kelly says he’s making sure that all EMU students receive mentorships, internships and become members of social and professional networks. He says all four are important for their educational growth.

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