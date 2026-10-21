© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

EMU President Kelly reaches out to Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the A2Y Chamber on October 21, 2026.
1 of 3  — IMG_20261021_084946153_BURST000_COVER.jpg
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the A2Y Chamber on October 21, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents listen to EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly's address to the A2Y Chamber on October 21, 2026.
2 of 3  — IMG_20261021_085040127_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Residents listen to EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly's address to the A2Y Chamber on October 21, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the A2Y Chamber on October 21, 2026.
3 of 3  — IMG_20261021_085054459_HDR.jpg
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the A2Y Chamber on October 21, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly wants to build a strong partnership between the school and the local business community. That’s the message he emphasized Wednesday morning while addressing the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.

Kelly says higher education institutions are at a perilous moment in Michigan and across the country. He says younger people are asking themselves if going to a four-year university is worth the cost.

Kelly says EMU and local businesses can work together through internships and other hands-on learning to provide students needed experience.

“There’s a lot of different dimensions to every organization, and it is the constellation of educational institutions working together to focus in on the type of talent that we have to create.”

Kelly says he’s making sure that all EMU students receive mentorships, internships and become members of social and professional networks. He says all four are important for their educational growth.

Non-commercial, fact-based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityDr. Brendan KellyA2Y ChamberHigher EducationeducationBusinesseconomy
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content