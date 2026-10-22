Washtenaw County to offer free public transportation to polls on Election Day

Washtenaw County is offering free public transportation to the polls on Election Day.

County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday night, allocating up to $60,000 to cover the costs of the program. It’s in collaboration with the county’s three main public transportation entities, TheRide, WAVE, and People’s Express.

It will cover all of Washtenaw County, including the rural areas where public transportation options are limited.

Commissioner Justin Hodge says it’s a great pilot project for the community.

“I think that this is really critical for us to be trying, at this time, as a way for us to help people be able to fulfill their civic duty to be able to vote. Transportation shouldn’t be a barrier for that, and we have great transportation agencies in Washtenaw County.”

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority CEO Matt Carpenter says it’s important to make transportation accessible on Election Day and ensure it’s not a barrier to civic participation.

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