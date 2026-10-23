Ann Arbor Roadway Rightsizing study seeks to improve traffic flow

The city of Ann Arbor has been conducting a study to improve the flow of major roadways including Stadium Boulevard, Packard Road and Eisenhower Parkway. The project is called the Ann Arbor Roadway Rightsizing study (A2R2). On Thursday, city staff shared their findings and proposals with the community.

Trevor Brydon, the city’s transportation program manager, and his team hosted an open house at Kerrytown Market to promote their conclusions and potential next steps.

A big part of that is reassigning travel lanes to improve roadways and reduce infrastructural issues. Brydon says doing so will allow more room for progress.

“The reason why we want to do that in particular is that when we’re able to narrow roads to a three-lane cross-section, it opens up a variety of design tools to make the roads safer, and to be able to respond to the multiple users that are using the roadway.”

Brydon says that multiple aspects go into making decisions like these, including crash and traffic patterns, vehicle volumes and speed assessments.

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