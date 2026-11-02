City of Ann Arbor reaches tentative agreement with its AFSCME employees

The City of Ann Arbor has reached a tentative contract agreement with its American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 369 union employees.

The three-year deal comes after months of mediation and sometimes heated negotiations. Details won’t be available until after a union vote next week and then approval by the city council.

A release by the city says the agreement includes improvements to employee compensation and benefits.

Union President Dave Kastner says he’s excited about the deal.

“It's been a long time. We were expecting this to be kind of a prolonged fight. Asking for changes like this wasn't going to be easy. But, yeah, we're happy we got the outcome we did.”

The release says the agreement also includes provisions intended to improve communications and collaboration between the city and the union.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says AFSCME employees are essential to the work of the city, and they deserve recognition and respect.

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