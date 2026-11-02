Ypsi Township residents working to eliminate home deed language that bars residents of color

Residents in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood are working to remove racially restrictive covenants from their home deeds.

While no longer enforceable, the covenants state no lot shall ever be occupied by anyone who isn’t Caucasian. They were used to enforce segregation in the neighborhood until the '50s.

It’s now a very racially diverse community, but residents say the old language suggests people of color are not welcome.

Longtime neighborhood leader JoAnn McCollum says she wants to make people aware of the provision and get the language removed.

“When we come across something that is racist, that we should do something about it, either repeal it or change it or do something. That should not be there unrecognized.”

Volunteers have been canvassing the neighborhood. They’re asking homeowners to sign a legal document repealing the restriction and stating all are welcome.

About 100 signatures are needed. Supporters say they are past the halfway mark.

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