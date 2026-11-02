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Ypsi Township residents working to eliminate home deed language that bars residents of color

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:24 AM EST
A sign from Justice InDeed placed in Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood.
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A sign from Justice InDeed placed in Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The West Willow neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township.
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The West Willow neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The legal document that would remove racially restrictive covenants from Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood.
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The legal document that would remove racially restrictive covenants from Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A Washtenaw County Mobile Support Services bus parked in Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood.
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A Washtenaw County Mobile Support Services bus parked in Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Commissioner Justin Hodge (right center) visits Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood in support of removing racially motivated covenants.
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Washtenaw County Commissioner Justin Hodge (right center) visits Ypsilanti Township's West Willow neighborhood in support of removing racially motivated covenants.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Residents in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood are working to remove racially restrictive covenants from their home deeds.

While no longer enforceable, the covenants state no lot shall ever be occupied by anyone who isn’t Caucasian. They were used to enforce segregation in the neighborhood until the '50s.

It’s now a very racially diverse community, but residents say the old language suggests people of color are not welcome.

Longtime neighborhood leader JoAnn McCollum says she wants to make people aware of the provision and get the language removed.

“When we come across something that is racist, that we should do something about it, either repeal it or change it or do something. That should not be there unrecognized.”

Volunteers have been canvassing the neighborhood. They’re asking homeowners to sign a legal document repealing the restriction and stating all are welcome.

About 100 signatures are needed. Supporters say they are past the halfway mark.

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Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti Townshipwest willow neighborhoodracial justiceracismpeople of colorhousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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