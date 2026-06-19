Juneteenth: The uncomfortable truth of America's past

RESOURCES:

NAACP of Ann Arbor

What is Juneteenth?

MLive: "Celebrate Juneteenth at these events in Washtenaw County"

TRANSCRIPTION:

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Caroline MacGregor, and we are discussing the importance of today's recognition of Juneteenth. It's officially Juneteeth National Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States. And this day is celebrated annually each June 19th to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. And as each year, several local events here in Washtenaw County are held to commemorate the day. With me to discuss the importance of Juneteenth is President of the NAACP Ann Arbor branch, Andre' Watson, and he's here to talk about what's going on locally, but, more importantly, what this day means to residents in Washtenaw County. Thank you for joining us today, Andre'!

National Business Aviation Association / nbaa.org Ann Arbor NAACP President Andre' Watson.

Andre' Watson: My pleasure! Thanks for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: You know, we've talked in the past, and I know that you are very proud of the fact that the county became aware of Juneteenth and the meaning behind it, even before it was officially declared a national holiday. Tell me why awareness is not something that just matters to African Americans.

Andre' Watson: Well, I'd say, yeah. I definitely do applaud our county for acknowledging way beyond the more recent national recognition. Actually, this will be our 32nd year of celebrating Juneteenth here in the county and as NAACP, a branch of Ann Arbor. But as a county, I believe even more with the uncertainty in the world that we're experiencing today and still charged with the dynamic of race, it's almost even more important. And I think more citizens can appreciate our ability to reconcile the evils of the past. And my goal is that then after reconciling the evils, not erasing, but reconciling the evils, that we can move forward because I'm sure both both citizens and leaderships and as a country, it's time for us to advance in our struggles with race. And one telltale sign of your capacity to advance would be reconciling in truth. So, I think it's a very fitting holiday for our citizens to unravel their thoughts and really stand in the comfort of we're advancing by acknowledging our past.

Caroline MacGregor: And it's interesting that you brought that up about acknowledging the past and moving forward, because that was going to be my next question--how the day does help all of us acknowledge what took place and events that should not be forgotten. I mean, African Americans went through a tremendous amount of discrimination, or have gone through a tremendous amount of discrimination, throughout history in this country. And while things have improved, we do still see signs of that--of the difficulties faced by many.

Andre' Watson: Agreed. And there lies the rug for the opportunity to literally learn something. I would challenge many individuals who are not aware of, in particular, our white citizens, to don't just survive the day--surviving in a sense of acknowledging with a pleasant smile, "Oh, it's Juneteenth!" But I would even challenge them to dig further into what the day actually means, what about the experiences as a country, attempting to, I'd say, move to a place of discomfort and even engaging their children with an awareness, so that the children don't have to wear it with anxiety. The parents don't to wear the dynamics of slavery with anxiety. Free yourself and learn. Free yourself and choose to grow. And I really think that our many, many celebrations that will go on throughout the county could really serve as opportunities. You know, one thing that I learned when moving up to this county, Ann Arbor, was that, oftentimes, we have a surface exchange. We have a theoretical approach to solution....well, oftentimes, solution. And growth is messy--the messy places where a solution will live. And each and every time we stall out from moving to the more uncomfortable places, we really stunt our growth. And I think that's what our country has been plagued by now.

Caroline MacGregor: If you're just joining us, I am speaking today with NAACP President of the Ann Arbor branch, Andre' Watson, and we are discussing Juneteenth. Today's a special holiday. This happens each year and has great historical significance for the area. I also wanted to ask you, given that this day has great, historical significance to the area, tell me why, in Washtenaw County in particular, this day is important because there is historical significance here for people who have grown up here and the generations of Black residents who live here.

Andre' Watson: Absolutely! There are individuals who actually were part of the liberation of those who were in bondage and enslaved. The Underground Railroad actually reached this far. I later learned of this history in Washtenaw County. There's quite a bit of it throughout Washteneaw County. And the fact that the county itself or members of the county had a direct impact on the solution, I think allows Washtenaw County to have more reasons to celebrate.

Caroline MacGregor: Do you feel that we've had a lot of DEI programs that were attempts to increase equality and fairness with certain population groups. And do you think that these have worked over the years or where do you still see a lot more needs to be done?

Andre' Watson: I think they actually have worked, and I also will say this. This might be a little bit unpopular, but they've worked. And they've worked the way they were supposed to have worked, which means there are many programs that were under the auspice of DEI that were not effective, did not deliver, but they were necessary. It reminds me of when I first learned to cook. I thought of the mistake was when some of the flour would make it over to the countertop and not in the bowl. When the truth is, when correcting a wrong or working new incentives to correct a wrong, it's sometimes there's spillage, there's waste, there is overshot, there is a miss. I think, as I mentioned earlier, solutions are messy. So, these programs, there was no way, it was unrealistic for them to be perfectly dialed in, but they still, nonetheless, were very necessary. I think we've opened quite a bit. We've learned so much. Even as an African-American, I've learned from having that amount of attention paid on me, the wrongs being acknowledged. Even learning from fellow white citizens about their perspectives in the room when race is respected because you learn from each other. That's the one opportunity that we have, which is why Juneteenth matters so much and which is why I'd encourage the white community to choose this day to learn. Move to discomfort.

Caroline MacGregor: If you're just joining us, I am speaking today with NAACP President of the Ann Arbor branch, Andre' Watson, and we are discussing Juneteenth. Today is special holiday. This happens each year and has great historical significance for the area. So now, today in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor and around Washtenaw County, as well as the state of Michigan, there's a lot of celebrations taking place and over this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. Tell me a little bit about some of the ones locally here if you would.

Andre' Watson: Sure. Well, there are quite a few happening throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti and Washtenaw County. And this is a fun statement. There are so many, I don't know all of them. So, even that growth is a telltale sign of the strength and relevance of Juneteenth within Washtenaw County. I do know that we celebrated a little early as a branch, and it was a very successful outing. And again, that's our 32nd year of celebrating it. And I would just like to welcome all community members. If you're listening to this, I'm talking to you, choose this day to learn, choose an event to come out, create a new relationship. I think the vulnerability of our country right now has to do with our ability to strengthen our ties, reestablish whatever form of democracy you identify with, and find togetherness. And this is an opportunity from something that's constantly plaguing. So, I'm very proud of the fact that our county has so many celebrations that I can't list them all.

Caroline MacGregor: That's a good problem to have, isn't it?

Andre' Watson: It's a good sign. Yes.

Caroline MacGregor: You've been listening to 89.1 WEMU, and my guest today has been NAACP and Arbor Branch President, Andre' Watson. And we've been discussing the celebrations taking place here in Washtenaw County for this public holiday, Juneteenth. And there's a lot to look forward to here. Andre', thank you so much for joining us today!

Andre' Watson: It's been my pleasure! Thank you again!

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti, your community NPR station.

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