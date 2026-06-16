Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners raise the Juneteenth flag on Wednesday

Washtenaw County officials are holding a flag-raising ceremony to usher in Juneteenth celebrations.

The Juneteenth flag is blue and red with a white star in the center. It was designed by Boston activist Ben Haith in 1997.

Justin Hodge sits on the County’s Board of Commissioners. He says raising the flag at the County Administration Office in Ann Arbor will honor the end of slavery and continuing efforts to make Washtenaw a more inclusive place.

Hodge says Juneteenth isn’t just a historical milestone but is a local commitment to freedom, equity and community.

“We as a county government recognize the importance and significance of Juneteenth. It’s also an opportunity for education. So, for people that are unfamiliar, it’s an opportunity for them to learn more.”

The flag ceremony begins at 9 AM Wednesday and will fly for the rest of the month.

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