Juneteenth celebrations and community activism continue in Ypsilanti this weekend

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and it's going to be a big weekend in Ypsilanti! Community immersive Juneteenth celebrations will run through Sunday. Juneteenth marks the day the last slaves in America were freed in Texas. I'm David Fair, and it is not only designed to mark that occasion, but to celebrate games being one in greater equity for people of color today. Changes in federal policy and direction may have an impact on the tone of this year's gathering. Our guest this morning is organizer of the Juneteenth celebration. Trische' Duckworth is also a Black Lives Matter organizer and founder of Survivors Speak. That's a local nonprofit formed in 2018 that works to give voice back to those who have been unjustly silenced. Trische', good to have you back on WEMU!

Trische' Duckworth: Good morning, Dave! It's great to be here with you! Thank you!

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Trische' Duckworth

David Fair: You know, I guess I was somewhat surprised, but I've encountered a good number of people who are still unfamiliar with Juneteenth and why there are celebrations year after year. Maybe I shouldn't be surprised. But why do you think that is?

Trische' Duckworth: You know, I think it's because there are folks that are working hard to make sure that the history, the legacy, and the culture of the Black community is erased. And so, some people don't even share this information. They haven't even learned this information, and they don't know what it's all about. And that's one of the biggest reasons why we keep pushing this forward because we need people to understand the freedom mission.

David Fair: I know you're very busy with all of the Juneteenth preparations, but I'm curious as to whether you noticed. The President of the United States made no acknowledgement of Juneteenth yesterday--not over broadcast, through a written statement, or even on social media. How concerning is that to you?

Trische' Duckworth: You know, I'll say this. We don't let anybody, we don't let a president, we'll let anybody dictate our culture and what it means to us. So, the fact that he did that is not surprising because we understand who he is and his administration and the things that they're doing. So, it's not surprising. But again, if you notice all across the country this last week, Juneteenth has been the forefront of movements everywhere, just as it will be here in Ypsilanti this weekend. So, we keep moving forward, regardless to what the naysayers say or don't say.

David Fair: You've just touched on it, and I want to get more specific into it. With rollbacks in DEI programs, the threat of cuts to social safety nets, and access to health care, among other federal policy and priority shifts, it does feel like this year's event in Ypsilanti has more weight or is somehow more important than perhaps years past.

Trische' Duckworth: Yeah, you are right! This year is more of a year of resistance, right? Because what that means is, although you didn't acknowledge it, we are still moving forward strong to make sure that the message stands tall within our communities. And so, it just becomes to be more heavy-weighted for us to understand exactly what's at risk here, and that this is a freedom mission that actually we all need to be on, no matter what culture we're from.

David Fair: Our conversation with Trische' Duckworth continues on 89.1 WEMU. Trisché is organizer of the Ypsilanti Juneteenth celebration and founder of Survivors Speak. Trischè, as we saw last weekend, around 10,000 gathered in Ann Arbor for the No Kings rally and protest--people opposed to the direction of the federal administration. There were among some 11 million that gathered nationwide. Now, despite all of the challenges, if we believe the power is with the people, do you think this place in time could turn out to be an opportunity for advancement?

Trische' Duckworth: I believe that it's always an opportunity for advancement. You know, I actually was down in Port Huron last weekend, and they had a No Kings march there. I mean, everywhere across the world, across the United States, they were marching. And so, a shoutout to all the organizers right? And I made a joke. I said "Oh, look at the All Lives Matters march, right?" But at the end of the day, what I took away from it was our ability to come together and organize across this country. To me, that means there's hope!

David Fair: Well, today, as we continue to mark Juneteenth, you've declared it a community day of Action, and this is a new addition to the annual celebration. What action are you advocating?

Ypsilanti's Annual Juneteenth Celebration / Facebook

Trische' Duckworth: So, today, we are at the Women's Huron Valley Prison, 3201 Bemis Road, Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48197. We are there to uplift the women and bring Juneteenth to the roadside, so that the women can hear and be a part of the celebration as well. There are a lot of things that are going on at the Women's Huron Valley Prison, specifically people being affected by high levels of mold, and they're very sick. And so, we want them to know that we're there, and we are uplifting these concerns with our elected officials, so that change can happen on the inside of the walls as well.

David Fair: Now, as you've mentioned, there is evidence of poorly maintained facilities at the Huron Valley Women's Correctional Facility with women falling ill because of exposure to mold. There's also been allegations of inappropriate strip searches and violations of human rights. You and others, including some state lawmakers, have been working to get the Department of Corrections to improve these conditions. Now, on this day of action, what impact has been made to this point, if any?

Survivors Speak / Facebook

Trische' Duckworth: Very little movement. Unfortunately, our dear governor has not made any movement, and, unfortunately, our director of MDOC, Heidi Washington, is ignoring what's going on as well. And so, that's why it's important for us to continue to uplift. We the people, we have the power. And we can push our elected officials to do what we need them to do. So, that's why we're asking everybody to come out and stand up, let the women know that we're with them, but also serve notice to our elected officials that we want change. And we want it now!

David Fair: And the vigil is to begin at 6:00 tonight?

Trische' Duckworth: Yes, we are 6 PM to 8 PM. We're going to have some spoken word artists. We're going to have some folks out there rapping. I will be singing a few songs. We'll have some speakers and some other organizers that will uplift what is going on as well. So, we're just excited for this community effort.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU. Once again, we're talking about matters related to Ypsilanti's Juneteenth celebration that will be held through Sunday. Our guest is Trische' Duckworth, who is organizer. One of the great things about the fifth annual Ypsilanti Juneteenth celebration is the Kids' Corner. There are all sorts of activities aimed at engaging youngsters in the community. What knowledge and wisdom do you hope they walk away with after this weekend?

Ypsilanti's Annual Juneteenth Celebration / Facebook

Trische' Duckworth: You know what? It is very important to know who we are, to know where we come from, right? And so, we hope that our youth walk away feeling empowered, that they see the history and the legacy of the Black community and understand the shoulders that they're standing on and the power that they have within. So, we hope they walk away knowing that they are up next. And some of them they're up now to bring about change within our communities because, one day, we're gonna be solely depending on them.

David Fair: There will be all sorts of musical events all day Saturday, and I assume there will be some speeches mixed in as well?

Ypsilanti's Annual Juneteenth Celebration / Facebook

Trische' Duckworth: Yes! We're going to have a great day on Saturday! And we are going to have the headliner, Lady Sunshine. Everybody knows Lady Sunshine, so we're so excited about that! And also, 2BYouth are going be taking the stage and having their own time from 11:15 to 12:45. We call it the Youth Main Stage Takeover. So, it's going to be a day of amazing acts and family fun!

David Fair: The events will conclude on Sunday with a fellowship service and performance by Grammy-winning gospel musician Fred Hammond. He is a Detroit native. Now, is it by design that the Juneteenth celebration will conclude with kind of a spiritual presentation?

Trische' Duckworth: You know, every year, we conclude with this, but this year is extra special, right, in bringing in Fred Hammond. We are looking for a collective moment of worship. Where we are now as a community, hearts are heavy. There's a lot going on. So, we just want to come together and love on each other and bring in that spiritual aspect that can help give people strength to continue to move forward.

David Fair: Well, again, you have a lot of work to do this coming weekend, beginning today. But when the Juneteenth celebration is over, and, hopefully, you catch up on a little rest, you have to get back to the day-to-day work of advocacy. What is the focus for the rest of 2025 going to be?

Trische' Duckworth: The focus for the rest of 2025 is going to be continuing to uplift Krystal Clark, the conditions of Women's Huron Valley Prison, and we're going to running some of our voting in all workshops. We need people to know that while it's important to vote, there's so much more that we have to do to advocate for our communities. So, we are going to standing tall, mobilizing communities together, and we hope folks join us.

David Fair: And when you say you hope folks join us, you're talking about everybody. This is not just the African-American community in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Washtenaw County.

Trische' Duckworth: Oh no! We are talking about everyone! In the words of Jane Elliot, "We are all family. We are all one." And we better start treating each other like that. What happens to one of us, it can affect all of us. And I think we're seeing that right now. So, that's why we're hoping that everybody, from every origin, every ethnic background, will stand together, continue to stand together and understand that we need each other to bring about change.

David Fair: You know, you and I started having conversations several years ago, and Black Lives Matter was at its peak. And there were so many that came out in support--allies. And that kind of tapered off as we've moved through the years. Do you think there is an opportunity now to better solidify people as one in moving forward toward equity and equality?

Trische' Duckworth: I believe that there's a great opportunity. You see, what happens when you put fire under somebody, they can't help but to move forward. And so, I think now, while all of our freedoms are being threatened, this is a good time for us to realize the power that we can command when we come together as one.

Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org Juneteenth flag

David Fair: Trische', thank you so much for the time! And best of luck this weekend with the Juneteenth celebration!

Trische' Duckworth: Thank you so much, Dave! And also, we want to thank the City of Ypsilanti and University Bank, who are our sponsors for this event!

David Fair: That is Trische' Duckworth, organizer of this week's Juneteenth Celebration in Ypsilanti. For more information about what is happening, simply stop by our website and we'll get you everywhere you need to go. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti.

