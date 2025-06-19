Juneteenth: Learning from the past to build a better future

RESOURCES:

TRANSCRIPTION:

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Caroline MacGregor, and my guest today is president of the NAACP Ann Arbor branch, Andre' Watson. We're talking about Juneteenth, which is today, and this is a very special commemoration of emancipation and the end of slavery in America. There are several events celebrated locally, as well as nationally. And we're here to delve into the significance of this holiday for all population groups in America. First of all, thank you for joining me today!

Andre' Watson: Thank you again for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: And tell me if you would about this day. You know, it has become a holiday, but a very significant day just given the history that it represents.

Andre' Watson: I would call it a holiday because it's a chance for our country to celebrate the evolution of our country where we acknowledge freedoms for individuals who were not granted the freedoms. And I think without acknowledging the past, it will be difficult for our country to move forward.

Caroline MacGregor: Tell me a little bit about the importance of Juneteenth to Ann Arbor and, well, to Washtenaw County in general.

Andre' Watson: I would even go as far as to say I was very proud of the county being aware of Juneteenth way before it became a national holiday. And actuallym the Ann Arbor NAACP branch actually is acknowledging and celebrating its 31st year of celebrating Juneteeth. So, just an awareness to history that matters to not just African Americans, but it should matter to any credible American who can acknowledge the past and still move forward. So, as a county, I was very proud to see that it's been acknowledged for quite some time, even before the national acknowledgement in a form of a holiday.

Caroline MacGregor: So, Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865, and this is when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger announced emancipation to Texas slaves. And this is two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which basically freed all enslaved people within the Confederacy. It then became a federal holiday in 2021. And I know it's being celebrated, like here in Washtenaw County in variety of ways from flag raisings to large celebrations. Tell me a little bit about some of the celebrations if you would and then I'd like to touch on some other questions.

Andre' Watson: Sure. Well, we will have quite a few different celebrations. We will have city officials, community members, normal citizens, individuals who believe in the value of diversity, individuals who are coming out just to learn about Juneteenth because, again, it's not so well-known to many people, including African Americans, unfortunately. But this is where we have an opportunity to really learn and celebrate together. And there are other celebrations throughout Washtenaw County that will be taking place. It's become something that's been celebrated for a period of time.

Caroline MacGregor: Juneteenth is viewed by some as America's second Independence Day of sorts, but the history of this important celebration is really complex and often misunderstood. How meaningful is that to Black population groups, people who have been underrepresented for so long and faced so many trials throughout America's history? I mean, it's clearly a very important day to acknowledge the past, as you stated earlier. And I'm sure extremely meaningful to those it represents.

Andre' Watson: It is. And it's important on several levels. I'd say as a normal, everyday American, those of us who love the country, we understand that the country isn't perfect. No one is perfect. But at the same time, we value and we feel seen once we see the country evolve. So, for us as African Americans, it's very symbolically powerful to see the country acknowledge it. But also, those of us who've watched our country struggle with racism and dealing with reconciling its past and being frustrated in starting and stopping, we understand that when you acknowledge the past, you have an opportunity to walk through and have a better future. So, for us, it's very powerful. Not only that we believe we've been seen and acknowledged, but the country can move on its way. The actual costs of racism and the dynamics of bias and inequality, it's very expensive, to be candid with you, economically speaking, socially speaking, and even in our patriotism. It's a fascinating struggle that we as a country with the basis of inclusion is struggling with owning the past and creating a fair and equitable journey for us all to participate in the American dream.

Caroline MacGregor: If you are just joining us, I am speaking today with NAACP president of the Ann Arbor branch, Andre' Watson, about Juneteenth, a special holiday each year that has great historical significance to the area. Would you say that the focus on this holiday these past several years has helped bring about more awareness and advocacy for African Americans, not only to improve their community presence, but additionally to remind other population groups about emancipation and the end of slavery.

Andre' Watson: I would say that it gives them the feeling of being seen and heard by its country, which is not such a clear message. And it also gives the majority population of the white citizens an opportunity to reconcile and own commonly an uncomfortable subject matter of slavery. It's become so uncomfortable that many people today are almost ready to remove it from our history in some way. And the irony--the terrible irony--is we've progressed through the country through struggle. So, I think it would be naive to believe that the solution will be easy, but the solution is worth it. But by blinking it out or by removing it from the history or by avoiding the discomfort, we as a country will definitely lose.

Caroline MacGregor: With regards to DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, do you feel we've advanced in this area for African Americans? I mean, we are still facing a tremendous amount of social upheaval today in this country. We're seeing that right now with what's going on in many areas with certain population groups. Do you feel that we are being set back, or do you feel we have made strides in the area of DEI programs and efforts to increase equality?

Andre' Watson: I do believe that the initiatives were a good start. I do believe that we should pay closer attention to the results or the deliverable, because, quite often, we see programs that are designed to do things in America, but we rarely, unfortunately, measure the actual result of the program. So, I think that was a great start. Unfortunately, they've been cut out, which is really insane to me that we as a country realizing our struggle, realizing the systemic bias, realizing the straightforward racist and oppressive behaviors of the past and even realizing yes, slavery was real, that we would think that these initiatives would be something that we would cut out. If anything, I think we should make adjustments that allows the initiatives to be as effective as possible.

Caroline MacGregor: I know there have been celebrations throughout the week, but today is the day. And what is happening specifically today to celebrate the holiday?

Andre' Watson: So, today, there's countless celebrations: Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and other communities as well, and to think that at one time, you could barely find a celebration. Now there are countless celebrations. And I think this year we will be celebrating with a different energy, seeing how we're currently under attack, the nation is under attack, from finding its way, seeking solutions and moving us forward. So, I think those of us who are participating and celebrating today will do it with a different, more actionable vigor and passion and conviction. And I would challenge those who are hearing this interview to really ask yourself, "Are you doing the work to make the country better?" I think that's where patriotism should live--not just in a clean image that removes, but in an open, passionate, committed energy where we move the country forward overall.

Caroline MacGregor: In closing, is there anything else that you would like to add, or is there a message that you have for everyone regarding Juneteenth?

Andre' Watson: I think that those of us who've traveled around the world a little bit, I think we should ask ourselves, "Are we giving our best selves for what we value here in America?" It could be as simple as your ability to walk up to the store, grab what you need and walk home. I would challenge you to reflect on how valuable and how rare that is in comparison to the world's societies. And ask yourself, "Am I doing enough?" Because I believe it will take a grassroots--almost a conscious--effort to do the necessary work to preserve whatever it is you enjoy about this country. But just remember. It's definitely ours to keep and ours to grow. And it won't be given, but it's worth it.

Caroline MacGregor: I've been speaking with Andre' Watson. He is the president for the NAACP Ann Arbor branch. Thank you so much for joining me today!

Andre' Watson: Thank you! The pleasure was mine!

Caroline MacGregor: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti.

