Washtenaw OCED’s annual report highlights growing community needs

Washtenaw County’s Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) has released its annual report for 2025-26.

OCED Director Toni Kayumi says this past fiscal year saw a growing need among those seeking economic assistance in the county. She says federal budget cuts continue to affect services for low-income residents and the organizations that support them. The OCED provided $4.1 million to local agencies in 2025, down from $6.8 million the previous year.

“We are increasing some of the things we’ve done to try to meet those growing needs. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough money to be able to assist everyone who is in need.”

Kayumi says proposed changes to federal Housing and Urban Development funding could make it more difficult to provide housing assistance for residents during the new fiscal year.

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