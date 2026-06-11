Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual report shows Ann Arbor’s future with AI

Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual report shows that Ann Arbor’s future could be driven by businesses utilizing artificial intelligence technologies.

SPARK COO Phil Santer says the 2025 fiscal year had companies finding ways to use AI to enhance local industry. He says he expects to see the continuing trend of businesses supporting the data centers being developed in the county through energy efficiency and automation.

Notable companies include Utilidata and Torc Robotics.

“It’s interesting that we have companies in our backyard that are trying to support efficiency of some of these big operations.”

Santer says global economic uncertainty heading into the new fiscal year may make some companies cautious about hiring and investment.

He says startups will also be jockeying to see who can gain the most leverage in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

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