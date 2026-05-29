Ann Arbor SPARK’s Small Business Hubs Support Program grows despite budget cuts

Ann Arbor SPARK’s newest annual report for the past fiscal year shows continued investment and growth in its business incubation efforts in Ypsilanti.

The Small Business Support Hubs Program enters its second year with the introduction of new services to further assist Ypsilanti business owners.

Phil Santer is the COO of Ann Arbor SPARK. He says a focus was put on expanding the program to provide entrepreneurs with more accessible consultation and local resources. He says this coming fiscal year will see SPARK have less funding available to support local businesses, due to state budget cuts.

“Right now, we’re thinking about that and how we build a meaningful and more impactful program, so that we can continue delivering those small businesses that are in Ypsilanti and beyond.”

Santer says SPARK plans for the program to continue growing, despite the constraints placed upon its funding.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org