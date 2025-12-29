Ann Arbor SPARK saw businesses make more reserved decisions during 2025

Startup businesses fostered by Ann Arbor SPARK saw financial growth this year amid a turbulent economy.

548 new jobs were created this year, thanks to the $18 million investment SPARK made into local startups.

Loren Townes is the Director of Entrepreneurial Services for SPARK Central. He says 2025’s economic uncertainty led businesses to take fewer risks on hiring talent.

“For the people who don’t have as much experience, then it’s really, really hard for them. Whereas, if there were just more flexibility or more opportunity, you might take the chance on bringing in someone.”

Townes says the local economy is set up for a major windfall next year with the expansion of startups coming to Ypsilanti through SPARK East. He says this is a sign that companies are eyeing Washtenaw County for future growth.

