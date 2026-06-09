1776 and 1826: A celebration in Washtenaw County

As Washtenaw County marks 200 years since its founding, one local production is bringing an even earlier chapter of American history to life. The Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is staging the Tony Award-winning musical "1776" — telling the story behind the signing of the Declaration of Independence. WEMU’s John Stockwell takes us from the rehearsal room to opening night and explores how the past continues to resonate today.

As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, communities across the country are beginning to reflect on the people, places, and moments that shaped American history. And here in Washtenaw County, that reflection is taking center stage. This year marks 200 years since the founding of the county, a milestone being celebrated with events that look both backward and forward, honoring a rich local heritage while inviting a new generation to connect with it.

At the same time, one of the most pivotal moments in American history is coming to life on stage as the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical "1776," where the first rehearsal kicked off with a cast singing "The Star-Spangled Banner." It's a behind-the-scenes look at the debate, division, and determination that led to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For many, it's a story learned in textbooks, but on stage, it becomes something far more human. Bringing that history to life on stage takes more than just a script and a score. It takes a vision for this production of "1776." That vision belongs to director David Kiley.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU David Kiley, director of the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's production of "1776."

KILEY: "I've wanted to be in this show, or do it since I was six or seven because my father used to take me into New York because I'm from New Jersey. I grew up in New Jersey. And my father was a newspaper man in New York. And the week between Christmas and New Year's, for several years, He took me into New York, just me and him, and I'm the youngest of six. So, going in with just me and my dad was very special, and we saw 1776 at Radio City Music Hall."

David says the show's message remains relevant today, noting that modern politicians could learn a great deal from the founders' willingness to debate, compromise, and work toward a common goal.

KILEY: "One of the amusing things is that the conservatives and the liberals in the Continental Congress in 1776 are arguing and debating about, in a way, that is more genteel than we have today. I feel like in today's Congress, we've really lost the art of compromise."

Before the sets are built and the lights are hung, before a single note is sung on stage, there's that first moment when it all begins. Around a table, scripts in hand, a cast comes together for the very first time, feeling out the rhythm, the humor, and the weight of a story that's been told for generations. While "1776" is packed with memorable songs and plenty of humor, it's also a surprisingly effective history lesson.

John DeMerell, who portrays John Adams in this production, says audiences may be entertained by the story, but they'll also come away with a deeper understanding of the events and personalities that shaped America's founding.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Actor John DeMerrell plays John Adams in the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's production of "1776."

DEMERELL: "Well, I'm sure some people do not know how close it got to being voted down and never to be talked again, which you find out in the show, and how there was a slavery clause that was originally in that was taken out. So, it's still interesting to talk about today."

Benjamin Franklin is one of the most recognizable figures in American history, but actor Rick Sperling says there was much more to discover beneath the familiar image. He told me researching the Founding Father was one of the most rewarding parts of being in this production.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Actor Rick Sperling plays Benjamin Franklin in the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's production of "1776."

SPERLING: "I have so much enjoyed researching him. What an incredibly fascinating person! And it really never stops. The thing that I've really learned is the difference between the different masks that he put on for the public. It turns out during this play, with the time of this play, he was having incredible health challenges. But he was making everyone think that he was on top of the world. And so, it's really interesting to see what was behind that facade that people know as Ben Franklin."

For Carrie Brown, preparing to play Abigail Adams involves much more than mastering the character's memorable songs. She says researching the life, intelligence, and influence of one of America's most important first ladies gave her a deeper appreciation for the role and the history behind it.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Actor Carrie Brown plays Abigail Adams in the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's production of "1776."

BROWN: "I'm very excited because I've been reading a little bit about her history, and what a wonderful person to portray! And I love learning about how close she was with her husband, John, and how they were not only married but companions. and he respected her. And really, she was a confidant and even an advisor at times."

As actors step into the roles of the nation's founding fathers on stage, Washtenaw County is taking a moment to reflect on its own beginnings.

Founded in 1826, the county is now celebrating its 200th birthday with a history that mirrors in many ways the growth of the country itself. I spoke with Bev Willis of the Washtenaw County Historical Society and Museum about why celebrating the Bicentennial matters. and what residents can learn from the county's rich history.

Beverly Willis Beverly Willis

WILLIS: "It is an opportunity to create awareness about the earliest days of Washtenaw County's history, but it also is an opportunity to research and uncover information, newly revealed information that can lead us to a more truthful and inclusive stories about our past and how that impacts our present. But it is also an opportunity to invite and include all voices to participate and to bring the past and ongoing work of all those people who've already done the hard work, just bring that work to the light."

Today, we live in a more accessible, but more disposable world where history can be overlooked, forgotten, or ignored. Willis says that's unwise.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Outside the Washtenaw County Historical Society Museum in Ann Arbor.

WILLIS: "The reason why it's important to know our history is because that serves as a navigating tool. When you know where you've come from and who your people are, it helps you plan your future more securely and think about doing things for the greater good. What can we change in the way that we live our lives that will create the type of world that we want our children and our grandchildren to inherit?"

She told me there are reasons why the area we now call Washtenaw County was attractive to early settlers.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Artifacts inside the Washtenaw County Historical Society Museum in Ann Arbor.

WILLIS: "Back in 1826, the county was beautiful. It was rural. It was agricultural. And people were coming here for farming, for freedom, for want and oppression. We do know that there was a presence of the indigenous community before the European settlers arrived. But we do know that Washtenaw County has always been multi-ethnic and diverse in its origins."

We haven't been perfect. We've had a lot of stumbles along the way. We tried to have freedom for all. I asked Beverly what are some of the stumbles that occurred along the way where Washtenaw County had to overcome adversity to move forward.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Artifacts inside the Washtenaw County Historical Society Museum.

WILLIS: "I think, every day, the county deals with that. Any year, any day, any time. One thing I know about this county's focus on the bicentennial is one of their goals is to really honor the full history of this place. And that includes the indigenous communities who first stewarded this land, the challenges and some of the injustices that have shaped our systems, any individuals and the movements that made change happen and continue to push things forward."

From preserving history to performing it, our next step takes us back to the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre, and the transformation was remarkable as "1776" moved from rehearsal hall run-throughs to the final stages before opening night.

I checked in with director David Kiley for an update.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU "1776" rehearsals at the University of Michigan's Arthur Miller Theatre.

KILEY: "Well, we're ready! Everybody's put in the work over the last five weeks, and it shows. And we're going to make America proud, I think. And finally, what do you want to say to the people coming to the show? People coming to the show just have a great time. This is history with theatrical license. I get it. There's a lot that's true in this. And then, there's stuff added by the playwright just to make it work theatrically. But I get chills when the role is called to sign the declaration. Every time we do it in rehearsals, I get chills!"

As Washtenaw County celebrates 200 years of history, the nation is preparing to mark its 250th birthday next month. Both milestones are reminders that the freedoms we enjoy today were shaped by the courage of those who came before us.

That spirit comes to life at the dramatic end of "1776" as delegates debate whether to risk everything by signing the Declaration of Independence. The delegates ultimately step forward to put their names on the document, knowing they could be branded traitors by the British Crown.

And as Washtenaw County celebrates its 200th anniversary, residents will have opportunities all summer long to explore local history, enjoy community events, and reflect on the people, places, and traditions that helped build the county we know today. A full schedule can be found on the Washtenaw County website.

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU The University of Michigan historical exhibit at the Washtenaw County Historical Society Museum in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's production of "1776" runs June 11th through the 14th at the Arthur Miller Theatre at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

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