City of Ypsilanti’s 'Throwback Thursdays' spark interest in local history

The City of Ypsilanti has been seeing success in sparking local interest in the city’s history with its "Throwback Thursdays" campaign.

Jeremiah Brown is the Assistant City Manager for Ypsilanti. He says city officials created the Throwback Thursdays campaign to help residents who are proud of their city connect with its roots. He says the Ypsilanti Historical Society and the city’s Historical Preservation Commission have been looking through their records to find ways to tie the past with the present.

“Showing people how those stories have really shaped our city from everything just the layout of the city, even the way buildings looked. There’s so many fun stories there. We want people to just be able to become more aware of that and really just to take more pride in that.”

Brown says the city ultimately hopes that this history campaign spurs residents to make their mark in Ypsilanti’s ongoing story.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

