Women's History Month: Mary Ann Starkweather advocated for progressive causes in early Ypsilanti

Several structures in Ypsilanti bear the name of "Starkweather". These mark the legacy of a woman who championed social causes in the city during the 1800s.

Mary Ann Starkweather came to Ypsilanti in 1841 from Oneida County, New York. She used her wealth to support civic projects and local organizations.

Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Murphy is interim head of the Women’s and Gender Studies program at Eastern Michigan University. She says Starkweather worked to improve life for residents while advancing opportunities for women.

“She was really trying to improve conditions for citizens in Ypsilanti. And that could be seen through the drinking fountain and the Ladies Library Association Building.”

Dr. Murphy says Starkweather’s legacy can still be seen today, including EMU’s Starkweather Hall and the city’s Civil War monument. She adds Starkweather helped shape Ypsilanti’s tradition of progressive civic engagement.

