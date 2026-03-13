© 2026 WEMU
Women's History Month: Mary Ann Starkweather advocated for progressive causes in early Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:12 AM EDT
Mrs. Mary Ann Starkweather.
1 of 6  — Michigan_State_Normal-1899-301.jpg
Mrs. Mary Ann Starkweather.
Daniel Putnam / Wikipedia Media Commons
Starkweather Hall on the Eastern Michigan University campus.
2 of 6  — 20260311_155559.jpg
Starkweather Hall on the Eastern Michigan University campus.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Starkweather Memorial Chapel.
3 of 6  — 43183176_10213580858377615_6558252522249650176_n.jpg
Starkweather Memorial Chapel.
Marilyn K. Wilkie / Facebook
Memorial to Civil War Dead, Highland Cemetery, Ypsilanti, Michigan
4 of 6  — Memorial_to_Civil_War_Dead,_Highland_Cemetery,_Ypsilanti,_Michigan.JPG
Memorial to Civil War Dead, Highland Cemetery, Ypsilanti, Michigan
Dwight Burdette / Wikipedia Media Commons
The 12ft. 6ins. tall fountain manufactured by J. L. Mott Iron Works of New York was seated on an octagonal granite plinth. The base consisted of a single octagonal pedestal with attic base and canted corners.
5 of 6  — y-gleanings.jpg
The 12ft. 6ins. tall fountain manufactured by J. L. Mott Iron Works of New York was seated on an octagonal granite plinth. The base consisted of a single octagonal pedestal with attic base and canted corners.
Memorial Drinking Fountains
Ladies Library in Ypsilanti.
6 of 6  — Ladies_Library_Historic_Structure_Ypsilanti_Michigan.jpg
Ladies Library in Ypsilanti.
Dwight Burdette / Wikipedia Media Commons

Several structures in Ypsilanti bear the name of "Starkweather". These mark the legacy of a woman who championed social causes in the city during the 1800s.

Mary Ann Starkweather came to Ypsilanti in 1841 from Oneida County, New York. She used her wealth to support civic projects and local organizations.

Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Murphy is interim head of the Women’s and Gender Studies program at Eastern Michigan University. She says Starkweather worked to improve life for residents while advancing opportunities for women.

“She was really trying to improve conditions for citizens in Ypsilanti. And that could be seen through the drinking fountain and the Ladies Library Association Building.”

Dr. Murphy says Starkweather’s legacy can still be seen today, including EMU’s Starkweather Hall and the city’s Civil War monument. She adds Starkweather helped shape Ypsilanti’s tradition of progressive civic engagement.

