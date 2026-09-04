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Washtenaw County racial equity group seeks new hire

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 4, 2026 at 5:49 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Courthouse.
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Washtenaw County Courthouse.

Citizens for Racial Equity in Washtenaw (CREW) is asking the County Commission to hire an implementation manager for its equity policy.

CREW was established to create a system-wide approach to address racial inequalities in the county. It led to the creation of the Washtenaw Equity Policy.

CREW President and CEO Jennifer Harrold says hiring an implementation manager is a vital next step.

“Ensuring that this broader, system-wide approach to addressing racial inequity that was envisioned when the county first adopted that 2018 racial equity policy to continue this work forward.”

A Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office’s Transparency Project study found that Black people make up nearly 50% of all law enforcement warrant requests, despite making up just over 12% of the county’s population.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Prosecutorcitizens for racial equality in washtenawracial equityracial justiceafrican americans
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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