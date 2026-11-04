Democrats Paul Brown and Amir Makled elected to U-M Board of Regents

Paul Brown and Amir Makled won two eight-year seats on the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents in the Nov. 3 midterm election.

They defeated Republicans Michael Schostak and Lena Epstein.

The Associated Press vote tallies revealed that Brown came in first place with 27.2% of the votes.

Makled followed with 25.5 % of the vote.

Schostak and Epstein each won 22% of the vote.

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