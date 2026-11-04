© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

Democrats Paul Brown and Amir Makled elected to U-M Board of Regents

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:15 PM EST
U-M Regent Paul Brown (left) and U-M Regent-elect Amir Makled.
University of Michigan/Amir for UM Regent
U-M Regent Paul Brown (left) and U-M Regent-elect Amir Makled.

Paul Brown and Amir Makled won two eight-year seats on the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents in the Nov. 3 midterm election.

They defeated Republicans Michael Schostak and Lena Epstein.

The Associated Press vote tallies revealed that Brown came in first place with 27.2% of the votes.

Makled followed with 25.5 % of the vote.

Schostak and Epstein each won 22% of the vote.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.
Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganU-M Board of RegentsPaul W. BrownAmir MakledMichael SchostakLena EpsteinMichigan Democratsnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content