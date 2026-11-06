Democrat wins District 31 House seat in final Michigan race to be called

After a much anticipated and competitive election night, the state representative from District 31 was the last race in Michigan to be called. Shannon Dare Wayne, the Democratic candidate, got word of her victory around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. She won with 53.5% of the vote, defeating Republican candidate Laura Perry. Dare Wayne says that she plans to hit the ground running.

“So, it’s loud and clear at the doors that affordability is the top item on the minds of everyone in this district so we’re going to get at it and find ways to make it easier for people in this state.”

Dare Wayne has served on the Milan City Council since 2021. She will represent communities including Milan, Belleville, Dundee and part of Romulus. She says protecting residents from data center development will be another of her legislative priorities.

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