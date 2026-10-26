Michigan's 31st House District to elect new state rep in hotly contested race

One of the more closely watched State House races in southeast Michigan is the open seat in the 31st district.

Incumbent state Rep. Reggie Miller decided to step aside. The race between Democrat Shannon Dare Wayne and Republican Laura Perry has been hotly contested.

The district consists mostly of Milan, Belleville, Dundee and surrounding townships.

Dare Wayne sits on the Milan City Council. She says she’ll make sure constituents know what’s going on in the district.

Shannon Dare Wayne for State Representative Shannon Dare Wayne.

“People want transparency. People want input. I think, a lot of times, people don’t feel like they’re aware of things such as data centers coming to the district until the ball’s really rolling.”

Republican candidate Laura Perry did not respond to multiple emails asking for an interview. She’s the owner of a local sporting goods chain. Her website says she’ll fight for lower taxes and more local control.

Laura Perry for State Representative Laura Perry.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

