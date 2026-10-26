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Michigan's 31st House District to elect new state rep in hotly contested race

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
Michigan Capitol Building - Lansing
Robert Du Bois
/
flickr.com
Michigan Capitol Building - Lansing

One of the more closely watched State House races in southeast Michigan is the open seat in the 31st district.

Incumbent state Rep. Reggie Miller decided to step aside. The race between Democrat Shannon Dare Wayne and Republican Laura Perry has been hotly contested.

The district consists mostly of Milan, Belleville, Dundee and surrounding townships.

Dare Wayne sits on the Milan City Council. She says she’ll make sure constituents know what’s going on in the district.

Shannon Dare Wayne.
Shannon Dare Wayne for State Representative
Shannon Dare Wayne.
“People want transparency. People want input. I think, a lot of times, people don’t feel like they’re aware of things such as data centers coming to the district until the ball’s really rolling.”

Republican candidate Laura Perry did not respond to multiple emails asking for an interview. She’s the owner of a local sporting goods chain. Her website says she’ll fight for lower taxes and more local control.

Laura Perry.
Laura Perry for State Representative
Laura Perry.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureReggie MillerShannon Dare WayneLaura Perrynovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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