Ann Arbor looks to ban city purchases of "sweatshop" produced goods

The City of Ann Arbor is moving toward a ban on the municipal purchase of any items manufactured in international “sweatshops.”

In 2024, the City Council established the Sweat Free Procurement Advisory Group. Its mission was to evaluate Ann Arbor’s purchasing practices and recommend ways to avoid supporting sweatshop labor.

Council member Jen Eyer says it’s been a priority of hers for years.

“The principle behind this ordinance is simple. Ann Arbor should not be spending taxpayer dollars on products made by workers who are exploited, denied basic rights, or forced to work in unsafe conditions.”

The ordinance requires procuring equipment from vendors that abide by specific labor standards to the greatest extent possible. It recognizes some city departments need specialized equipment where there may be limited suppliers.

The ordinance passed on its first reading unanimously. It’s expected to get final approval in December.

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