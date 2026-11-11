Medicare plans will drop by nearly 20% in Washtenaw County next year

Washtenaw County resodemts will have fewer Medicare Advantage plans to choose from in 2027 than this year. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, 18 of 96 plans are not returning.

Stephen Soendker with MI Medicare Plan's data desk says that equates to a 19% reduction.

"A big inconvenience for a lot of seniors because if they want to get a new Medicare Advantage plan, they have to find out what doctors are in their area, what prescriptions are covered, and it's a whole ordeal."

He says if your plan is leaving your area, there's the option to sign up for a Medigap plan offered by private insurers. It covers the 20% of costs that Medicare doesn't cover.

Insurers cannot ask any health questions, and you don't have to go through underwriting.

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