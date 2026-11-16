Construction businesses will likely soon have their company’s name posted on their vehicles in Ann Arbor.

The proposed ordinance would apply to vehicles operating in municipal and commercial construction sites. Originally, it was to be more broad, but that raised concerns from small businesses and immigrant advocates.

Cosponsor Council member Jen Eyer says that’s why they made some changes.

“This narrower approach addresses the concerns raised by immigrant advocates while still improving the important goal of job site security and accountability. Clear vehicle identification helps contractors and site managers know who is coming and going.”

The legislation does not apply to residential contractors or other service providers.

The city council unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading. A final vote is expected in December.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

