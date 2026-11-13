© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor AFSCME employees ratify new contract with the city

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
AFSCME members attend the May 18, 2026 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
AFSCME members attend the May 18, 2026 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.

Members of AFSCME Local 369 have overwhelmingly voted to ratify its new contract with the City of Ann Arbor.

The new deal was approved by 97.5% of the union. The three-year package secures the largest wage increase for the city employees since the early 1990s and includes improved workplace protections.

Union President Dave Kastner says it’s a great contract for the members and for the city.

AFSCME President Dave Kastner addresses Ann Arbor City Council on May 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
AFSCME President Dave Kastner addresses Ann Arbor City Council on May 18, 2026.
“There was some friction at first and some gaps in understanding of our goals and our intentions. But I think, at the end of the day, our bargaining team made a very strong case to come through and provide for our members, but, at the same time, ensure that we're going to be continuing to provide great services for the city.”

The contract includes a retroactive 4.5% wage increase for 2026 along with 4% hikes for both 2027 and 2028.

It now goes to the City Council for final approval.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAmerican Federation of State, County and Municipal Employeeslabor contractsunion
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content