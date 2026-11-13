Ann Arbor AFSCME employees ratify new contract with the city

Members of AFSCME Local 369 have overwhelmingly voted to ratify its new contract with the City of Ann Arbor.

The new deal was approved by 97.5% of the union. The three-year package secures the largest wage increase for the city employees since the early 1990s and includes improved workplace protections.

Union President Dave Kastner says it’s a great contract for the members and for the city.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU AFSCME President Dave Kastner addresses Ann Arbor City Council on May 18, 2026.

“There was some friction at first and some gaps in understanding of our goals and our intentions. But I think, at the end of the day, our bargaining team made a very strong case to come through and provide for our members, but, at the same time, ensure that we're going to be continuing to provide great services for the city.”

The contract includes a retroactive 4.5% wage increase for 2026 along with 4% hikes for both 2027 and 2028.

It now goes to the City Council for final approval.

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