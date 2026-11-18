The Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill earlier this year to prohibit the growing or selling of kratom products. But the legislation, so far, has not resulted in a full statewide ban.

As House Bill 5537 remains stalled in the Michigan Senate, several Michigan communities have made their rules rather than wait for lawmakers to make a decision.

Sterling Heights banned all kratom sales in May, while Plymouth Township has enacted its own restrictions.

Eliza Hutchinson is an addiction specialist at U-M. She warns synthetic opioids, like 7-OH found in Kratom products in vape shops or convenience stores, affect the brain in ways similar to fentanyl and heroin.

“These products are explicitly marketed as being sort of natural, safe alternatives. And so, a lot of people who then sort of try these products have very quickly gotten addicted to them.”

Hutchinson advises against seeking unauthorized products on the internet and seeking medical help if trying to stop using them.

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