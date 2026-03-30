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Dangers of 7-OH as close as corner convenience store in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:58 AM EDT
Herbal medicine capsule in brown bottle and herbs powder in wooden spoon with basil leaf on grungy wood table background
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Herbal medicine capsule in brown bottle and herbs powder in wooden spoon with basil leaf on grungy wood table background

A product found in smoke shops, gas stations and convenience stores is powering a new wave of the opioid crisis, including here in Washtenaw County.

Most states do not regulate products containing lab made forms of SEVENO-H - a chemical that acts on the brain’s opioid system. It is found in tiny amounts in the leaves of a plant called Kratom (Kray-tom). Eliza Hutchinson is an addiction physician at UM Health and Packard Health. She says in concentrated forms Kratom can be as addictive as fentanyl and heroin.

“And then in long-term recovery from that, then start using 7-OH, and those are the folks that will tell me, doc, I used it for a week, and I feel like I'm right back on heroin.”

She says many have fallen for marketing that indicates it is a herbal supplement for boosting energy and mood. She says medications commonly prescribed for other additions can successfully manage withdrawal and cravings.
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WEMU News opioidswashtenaw countyAddictionAddiction Research
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor