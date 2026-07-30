© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opioid overdose deaths in Washtenaw County continue to fall

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Opioids.
Keith Srakocic
/
Associated Press
Opioids.

Annual opioid-related overdose deaths continue to decline in Washtenaw County. That’s according to the most recent numbers released by the County Health Department.

The new opioid report shows a nearly 15% decrease in overdose deaths in the county from 2024 to 2025. The figures have been trending down since 2022, and the number of opioid-related overdoses are at a ten-year low.

Community Health Analyst Patty Krause says Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips have been great tools to reduce the overdose numbers.

“And a lot more great investments are coming here from those opioid settlement dollars. We’ve seen a great expansion in treatment availability, as well as recovery support and those harm reduction tools across the county and state.”

According to the report, the majority of opioid overdose victims continue to be white males between 25 and 54 years old.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Health Departmentopioid epidemicopioidsPublic Healthhealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content