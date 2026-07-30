Opioid overdose deaths in Washtenaw County continue to fall

Annual opioid-related overdose deaths continue to decline in Washtenaw County. That’s according to the most recent numbers released by the County Health Department.

The new opioid report shows a nearly 15% decrease in overdose deaths in the county from 2024 to 2025. The figures have been trending down since 2022, and the number of opioid-related overdoses are at a ten-year low.

Community Health Analyst Patty Krause says Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips have been great tools to reduce the overdose numbers.

“And a lot more great investments are coming here from those opioid settlement dollars. We’ve seen a great expansion in treatment availability, as well as recovery support and those harm reduction tools across the county and state.”

According to the report, the majority of opioid overdose victims continue to be white males between 25 and 54 years old.

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