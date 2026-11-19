Ann Arbor Mayor-Elect Yousef Rabhi participated in his last meeting Wednesday night as a Washtenaw County Commissioner.

Rabhi was first elected as a County Commissioner in 2010, winning his primary by one vote. At 22, he was the youngest ever elected. He later served in the State House and returned to the Commission in 2023.

When commemorating his final meeting, he thanked his colleagues for their support.

“I am not going very far. I'm only going to be two blocks away. And I believe that the strength of our community has always been, and when I say our community, I don't just mean Ann Arbor, I mean the entire county, has been the collaborative and cooperative ways that we have worked together.”

Officially, Rabhi will resign just before noon on December 1st, when he is sworn in as Mayor. A ceremonial swearing-in will be held at City Hall ahead of the December 7th City Council meeting.

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